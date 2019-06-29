In his first year at the helm, Washington Spirit Coach Richie Burke has emphasized not only creating chances in the final third of the field, but finishing there.

As the season approaches its midpoint, the Spirit hasn’t been perfect in that area while rising to the top of the National Women’s Soccer League standings. But it entered Saturday night as the NWSL’s top possession team, and it had committed the fewest turnovers in the league.

What the Spirit hasn’t done: finish.

Washington didn’t lose, 2-1, on Saturday night for that reason alone, but its inefficiency didn’t help against the visiting North Carolina Courage (4-2-4), last year’s NWSL champion. The Spirit misfired on a number of chances, which kept it off the scoreboard until the 82nd minute at Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds. Meanwhile, the Courage scored in each half to hand the Spirit (5-2-3) its first loss since April 20 and end its franchise-record seven-match unbeaten streak.

“We wasted a lot of time — 45, even 60 minutes,” midfielder Andi Sullivan said. “I’m a little disappointed with how long it took to get going.”

The Courage was rested and somewhat reloaded after the return of Debinha, its star Brazilian midfielder, from the World Cup. The 27-year-old struck first, breaking the stalemate in first-half stoppage time.

On a penalty kick, she took a few short steps, then drilled a low liner toward the left side of the goal. Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe — who Courage Coach Paul Riley said is “maybe the best keeper in the country right now” — deflected the ball, but the rebound ricocheted back to Debinha, who pounced on the ball and tucked it home.

The Courage added an insurance goal in the 54th minute: Leah Pruitt and Lynn Williams led a breakaway in which Williams fed Pruitt, whose score silenced the crowd of 3,481. Burke stood motionless, his hands on his hips.

A lightning delay pushed the start of the match from 7 to 8 p.m. on this muggy night. When play finally began, fans had little to cheer until the 82nd minute, when forward Crystal Thomas, who played at Georgetown, headed the ball in from point-blank range. It was her first goal of the season and Washington was back in the match, but time was running short.

Washington did have its chances; the Spirit had runs that put players in position to score in the 18th, 47th, 67th, 70th and 86th minutes. After the first opportunity, Burke put his hands in the air and smiled. Two minutes later, he hollered instruction from the sideline: “Move your feet!” After the third miss, he clenched both fists, another chance gone by.

This past week, Burke said he was surprised the Spirit has had this much success despite struggling to convert its scoring chances. He said it’s hard to overstate the importance of finishing with a good touch, a last quality movement or a final push to get the ball to the back of the net. If there’s one area the Spirit can grow, it’s the attacking third, he insisted.

“Every single player we’ve brought in have met our expectations,” Burke said. “It’s just a bit of disappointment that we’ve not as far along as we’d like firing in the final third.”

The Spirit is playing without two of its top players: Mallory Pugh and Rose Lavelle are competing for the U.S. team at the World Cup. Lavelle started her fourth match for the national team Friday in a 2-1 quarterfinal win over host France.

“They got stronger and stronger,” said Riley, the North Carolina coach. “They’re much improved, much quicker than they were last year. . . . I watched them 20 times this week. I told our team, ‘This is the best team in the league — no question about it.’ ”

But despite the team’s lofty spot in the standings, Burke’s concerns appear justified. Again on Saturday, the Spirit was “just a little sloppy in the final third,” Sullivan said.