Mitrovic has scored five goals in the first three qualifiers. The Fulham forward had a double in the opening 3-2 win against Ireland, and he also found the net in the 2-2 draw against Portugal.
Emin Makhmudov scored Azerbaijan’s lone goal by converting a penalty kick in the 59th.
The hosts stayed with zero points from two games. Ireland also has no points after two matches. Luxembourg has three from its shock victory over the Irish.
