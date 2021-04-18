Blitz led the Tigers to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, one regular-season Big 12 title and one Big 12 Tournament title. He was coach of the year in the Midwestern College Conference while at Butler, then won coach of the year awards in the Big 12 in 2007 and 2009 and the Southeastern Conference in 2015.
Missouri finished 6-5-3 with a season-ending 1-0 victory over longtime rival Kansas on Saturday.
