MLS Players Association head Bob Foose did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
In addition, MLS said Tuesday it had fined Vancouver coach Marc Dos Santos for criticizing the league during an interview published Nov. 4 and San Jose coach Matias Almeyda for postgame comments about match officials following a Sept. 21 loss to Atlanta.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.