Antetokounmpo, Forsberg join Nashville SC's ownership group

Antetokounmpo is joined in ownership by his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex. Thanasis Antetokoumpo also plays for the Bucks. Kostas Antetokounmpo has NBA experience and currently plays professionally in Europe. Alex Antetokounmpo is a member of the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate.

“My father was a professional soccer player, and it was the first sport I fell in love with in Greece,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said in a statement released by the team. “I’ve always had the dream of owning a soccer team. When my brothers and I explored Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with.”