The league announced Sunday night that the match would be rescheduled for Monday with a 9 a.m. EDT kickoff after all players on both teams had tested negative during the additional round of testing. The player who tested positive and the player with the inconclusive test will have another round of testing and will not play Monday.
The teams also had their second matches in the tournament pushed back by one day. Toronto will now face Montreal on Thursday and D.C. United will play New England on Friday.
Both teams had already announced their starting lineups for the match when it was called off shortly before its scheduled 9 a.m. EDT kickoff.
The postponement is the latest hiccup for the tournament, which has already had two teams drop out because of a spate of COVID-19 cases. FC Dallas and Nashville were both withdrawn earlier this week, reducing the tournament to 24 teams. FC Dallas had 10 players and one coach test positive for the virus. Nashville had nine players test positive.
