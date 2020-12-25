“I was fully committed to making 2020 the final year of my career, but I’ve reconsidered and can’t wait to join my teammates one more time as we look to bring an MLS Cup back to San Jose.”
Wondolowski holds nearly every MLS scoring record. He was drafted by the Earthquakes in 2005 and ranks first in team history in appearances, starts and minutes. In the last 11 seasons, the Californian has been the club’s leading scorer every year but 2018.
“We’re excited to have Wondo fighting on our side in 2021 and for our fans to enjoy the league’s greatest goal scorer for one more season,” general manager Jesse Fioranelli said.
