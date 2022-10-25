MNM trio fires PSG into CL knockout stage with 7-2 win

Messi and Mbappé both scored twice, with Maccabi’s Abdoulaye Seck also bagging a brace at the Parc des Princes. Sean Goldberg scored an own-goal and substitute Carlos Soler capped the scoring for PSG.

The Qatari-backed club thrashed Maccabi Haifa 7-2 to advance to the round of 16 for an 11th straight season.

PARIS — The MNM trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored Tuesday to fire PSG into the knockout stage of the Champions League.

PSG’s potent trio of forwards combined well throughout the evening at the Parc des Princes against Maccabi Haifa, which played boldly but found itself exposed too often and was made to pay a heavy price.