Modeste off the mark for Dortmund in 1-0 win at Hertha

BERLIN — Anthony Modeste’s first goal for Borussia Dortmund was enough to edge Hertha Berlin 1-0 in the Bundesliga, where Union Berlin was the big winner on Saturday. Hertha’s city rival enjoyed a 6-1 success at Schalke to go provisionally top of the table before Bayern Munich hosted Borussia Mönchengladbach later.

Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel played a key role in his team’s third win from four games, though it won’t erase memories of last weekend’s 3-2 home loss to Werder Bremen, when Dortmund became the first in the league to concede three goals after the 88th minute.

Modeste scored in the 32nd against Hertha, producing a brilliant header to meet former Cologne teammate Salih Özcan’s cross. Turkey midfielder Özcan was making his Dortmund debut following his transfer between the sides.

Karim Adeyemi also started for Dortmund after two games out with a toe injury in his left foot, but there was no place in the squad for Gio Reyna – one week after he played against Bremen for his first competitive appearance since April 8, when he reinjured his right hamstring. Dortmund didn’t elaborate.

After scoring, Modeste ran to embrace coach Edin Terzić, and his celebrations belied the pressure he’d been under since he joined from Cologne.

The Dortmund fans were celebrating again early in the second half when news came through of another Union Berlin goal at their bitter rival Schalke.

Jude Bellingham missed several chances to kill the game for Dortmund before Marco Richter struck the crossbar on his comeback for Hertha. The outstanding Kobel got his fingertips to the ball. Richter was making his first appearance since undergoing treatment for a testicular tumor.

UNION FLYING

Union’s 6-1 rout of promoted Schalke ensured it remained unbeaten in five consecutive away Bundesliga games for the first time. It was also its first victory over the Gelsenkirchen-based club.

Norwegian midfielder Morten Thorsby scored about five minutes into his Union debut, and Marius Bülter deservedly equalized with a penalty in the 31st. Bülter’s celebrations were restrained as he previously played for Union.

Schalke was creating more chances but Sheraldo Becker restored the visitors’ lead with a deflected shot five minutes later and Janik Haberer made it 3-1 with a powerful strike from distance before the break.

Becker scored again right after the interval to leave Schalke coach Frank Kramer rubbing his chin on the sideline.

Sven Michel completed the rout with quick-fire goals in the 87th and 90th.

LEVERKUSEN RELIEF

After starting the season with four defeats across all competitions, Bayer Leverkusen finally clicked in beating Mainz 3-0.

Two first-half goals from Jeremie Frimpong in as many minutes after an own-goal from Jonathan Burkardt in the 29th will ease the pressure on Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane.

Leipzig also got its first win, 2-0 over visiting Wolfsburg, and Hoffenheim defeated Augsburg 1-0.

