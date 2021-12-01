Strasbourg climbed to sixth place, level on points with Monaco, by thrashing Bordeaux 5-2. Ludovic Ajorque scored twice to raised his tally to eight goals this season, while Adrien Thomasson, Kevin Gameiro and Dimitri Lienard also netted for the hosts.
Montpellier moved into the top half of the table by downing lowly Metz 3-1, while Brest won a fifth straight game by edging bottom side Saint-Etienne 1-0 thanks to Romain Faivre’s spot kick into the top corner in the 64th after Saint-Etienne midfielder Lucas Gourna had handled the ball.
Troyes snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating Lorient 2-0 to move three points above the relegation zone, with goals from Renaud Ripart and Mali international Rominigue Kouame.
Paris Saint-Germain was playing Nice in one of five late games.
