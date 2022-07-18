Monaco drawn against PSV in Champions League qualifying

NYON, Switzerland — Monaco was handed a potentially tricky draw against Dutch club PSV Eindhoven in Champions League qualifying on Monday, as Europa League finalist Rangers will take on surprise Belgian title contender Union Saint-Gilloise.

Monaco, which was third in the French league, and Dutch league runner-up PSV are both bidding to reach the group stage for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Both teams lost in the final playoff round of qualifying last season — Monaco to Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk and PSV to Benfica.