Gelson Martins stretched to reach Brazilian defender Caio Henrique’s cross for the opener in the 14th.
Manaco played with more intent, though it failed to build on its possession, and Jean-Charles Castelletto equalized for Nantes in the 42nd with a header to a corner. Nübel, who failed to break through at Bayern last season, remained rooted to his line.
Martins came closest in a second half of few chances before Lafont secured Nantes a point.
Paris Saint-Germain visits Troyes on Saturday and defending champion Lille plays Metz on Sunday.
