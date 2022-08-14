Monaco signs midfielder Camara from Salzburg on 5-year deal

Placeholder while article actions load

Monaco said the 22-year-old Mali midfielder has a contract until 2027. No financial details were given but French reports estimated Monaco paid 15 million euros ($15.4 million) for Camara, who has scored three goals in 15 appearances for Mali.

He is Monaco’s fifth signing of the season and arguably the most important one. He is seen as a replacement for France international Aurelien Tchouameni, who joined Champions League winner Real Madrid in a high-profile move worth 100 million euros ($103 million).