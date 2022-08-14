Monaco signs midfielder Camara from Salzburg on 5-year deal

PARIS — Monaco signed midfielder Mohamed Camara from Austrian club Salzburg on a five-year deal on Sunday.
Camara won two Austrian league and cup doubles with Salzburg.
He is Monaco’s fifth signing of the season and arguably the most important one. He is seen as a replacement for France international Aurelien Tchouameni, who joined Champions League winner Real Madrid in a high-profile move worth 100 million euros ($103 million).
