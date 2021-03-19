Stevan Jovetic was given a rare start for Monaco as star striker Wissam Ben Yedder was rested.
The lively Jovetic hit the crossbar with a 20-meter shot, smacked the post from the penalty spot, and put Monaco ahead with a crisp low shot — all inside the first 13 minutes.
Monaco doubled its lead in the 55th when central midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni blasted home from just inside the penalty area following Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin’s astute pass from the right.
Midfielder Sofiane Diop scored the pick of the goals in the 65th, showing great awareness to intercept a pass in midfield, sprint forward, and expertly lob the goalkeeper.
Striker Krepin Diatta wrapped it up in the 76th against Saint-Etienne, whose coach Claude Puel spent his entire 600-game playing career as a gritty midfielder with Monaco.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.