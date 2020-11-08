Then MLS adjusted the standings to reflect points per game, rather than total points, to even the field because teams missed games because of positive COVID-19 results. As a result, the Whitecaps finished just outside the playoff picture in ninth place.
Looking to finish on a high note, the Whitecaps took the early lead on Lucas Cavallini’s goal in the 24th minute. Montero added a second goal in the 43rd and closed out scoring with another in stoppage time.
The Galaxy were hurt in the 41st minute when Julian Araujo was sent off with a red card, putting Los Angeles down a player for the rest of the way.
The Galaxy wrap up the season 6-12-4.
