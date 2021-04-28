Pedro Santos scored the equalizer for Columbus in the 65th minute before Zelarayan’s goal in the 87th gave the Crew a brief lead.
Columbus’ Lucas Zelarayan was given a yellow card in the 12th minute that will force him to miss next Wednesday’s game at Monterrey.
The Crew were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in both 2010 and 2011. Monterrey has won the tournament four times in the last decade.
The winner of this quarterfinal will face the Toronto-Cruz Azul winner.
