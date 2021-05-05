Monterrey will face Cruz Azul in the two-legged semifinals, which start in August. Cruz Azul, which sits atop the Liga MX standings, eliminated Toronto FC 4-1 in the quarterfinals.
Monterrey has won four Champions League titles in the past decade.
The Crew were among five Major League Soccer teams in the quarterfinals of the tournament for club teams in CONCACAF, the confederation for the North America, Central America, and the Caribbean region.
