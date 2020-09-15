Savanier slotted a shot inside the left post in the 59th to make it 2-0 but Lyon was awarded a way back into the game when 43-year-old Brazilian defender Vitorino Hilton was sent off in the 81st.
Netherlands forward Memphis Depay tucked away the penalty for his league-leading fourth goal amid reports he will soon join Lionel Messi at Barcelona.
“We haven’t received any offer from Barca. Not even a phone call to ask the price for Memphis,” Lyon’s sporting director Juninho said. “From what I understand is that if he stays he’ll be happy to help us have a good season.”
Lyon, which has four points and sits in 11th place, is in action again on Friday when it hosts Nimes.
On Wednesday, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain seeks to avoid a third straight league defeat when it hosts Metz at Parc des Princes. They are the only two sides in the league not to score a goal so far.
