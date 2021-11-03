CF Montreal’s Ahmed Hamdi, right, and Houston Dynamo’s Tim Parker (5) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)By Associated PressToday at 10:06 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 10:06 p.m. EDTMONTREAL — Rudy Camacho and Kamal Miller scored and Montreal beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Wednesday night to keep its playoff hopes alive.Montreal (12-11-10) will face sixth-place Orlando City, two points ahead of eighth-place Montreal in the Eastern Conference, on Sunday in the regular-season finale.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightHouston dropped to 6-16-12.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...