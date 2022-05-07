The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Soccer

Montreal beats Orlando City 4-1, unbeaten in club-record 7

By Associated Press
Today at 6:27 p.m. EDT
CF Montreal players celebrate a goal by Joaquin Torres (10) against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
MONTREAL — Joe Waterman, Djordje Mihailovic, Joquin Torres and Zachary Brault-Guillard scored and Montreal beat Orlando City 4-1 on Saturday to run its club-record unbeaten streak to seven games.

Montreal improved to 5-3-2.

João Moutinho scored for Orlando City (5-4-2).

