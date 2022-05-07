Montreal beats Orlando City 4-1, unbeaten in club-record 7

CF Montreal players celebrate a goal by Joaquin Torres (10) against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)Placeholder while article actions loadMONTREAL — Joe Waterman, Djordje Mihailovic, Joquin Torres and Zachary Brault-Guillard scored and Montreal beat Orlando City 4-1 on Saturday to run its club-record unbeaten streak to seven games.Montreal improved to 5-3-2.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightJoão Moutinho scored for Orlando City (5-4-2).Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...