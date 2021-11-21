By Associated PressToday at 5:18 p.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 5:18 p.m. ESTMONTREAL — Romell Quioto scored in the 72nd minute and Montreal beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Sunday to successfully defend its Canadian Championship title and earn a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League.Put behind the defense by a high, looping ball from Rudy Camacho, Quioto chipped goalkeeper Quentin Westberg.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightIn the 90th minute, Toronto’s Jordan Perruzza hit the goalpost.Both teams missed the MLS playoffs.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...