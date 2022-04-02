Brandon Vazquez and Luciano Acosta scored one goal each for Cincinnati (2-4-0).

Cincinnati outshot Montreal 13-9, with five shots on goal to six for Montreal.

Sebastian Breza saved three of the six shots he faced for Montreal. Alec Kann saved two of the six shots he faced for Cincinnati.

Both teams next play Saturday. Montreal visits the New York Red Bulls and Cincinnati visits the Seattle Sounders.

