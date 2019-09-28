Atlanta United FC (17-12-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Montreal Impact (11-17-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal aims to break a three-game slide with a victory against Atlanta United FC.

The Impact are 6-11-3 against conference opponents. Montreal is last in the Eastern Conference with 102 shots on goal, averaging 3.2 per game.

Atlanta United FC is 9-8-3 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta United FC is third in the Eastern Conference with 54 goals led by Josef Martinez with 26.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. Atlanta United FC won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saphir Taider leads Montreal with nine goals. Lassi Lappalainen has five goals over the last 10 games for the Impact.

Martinez has 26 goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC. Gonzalo Pity Martinez has two goals over the last 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 2-7-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

Atlanta United FC: 6-4-0, averaging 1.9 goals, one assist, 5.7 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Anthony Jackson-Hamel (injured), Ken Krolicki (injured), Daniel Kinumbe (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Ezequiel Barco (injured), Brek Shea (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.