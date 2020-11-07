The Impact are 5-13-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal is 5-9-0 in one-goal games.
The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 1-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Yamil Asad has three goals and two assists for DC United. Donovan Pines has two goals over the last 10 games for DC United.
Romell Quioto has seven goals and three assists for Montreal this year. Lassi Lappalainen has three goals over the past 10 games for the Impact.
LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 3-6-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.6 assists, 2.7 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.
Montreal: 2-7-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Frederic Brillant, Steve Birnbaum (injured), Felipe Martins (injured), Mohammed Abu (injured).
Montreal: Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).
