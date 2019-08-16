FC Dallas (10-10-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Montreal Impact (10-13-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Impact play FC Dallas in non-conference action.

The Impact are 6-4-1 in home games. Montreal is 5-3-0 when it scores a pair of goals.

FC Dallas is 3-9-1 in road games. FC Dallas is 3-0-0 when it records more than two goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maximiliano Urruti leads Montreal with five assists. Orji Okwonkwo has four goals over the past 10 games for the Impact.

Michael Barrios has two goals and 11 assists for FC Dallas. Dominique Badji has four goals over the past 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 3-7-0, averaging 1.7 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

FC Dallas: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 1.1 assists, 5.3 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Victor Cabrera (injured), Daniel Kinumbe (injured).

FC Dallas: Thomas Roberts (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.