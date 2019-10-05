New York Red Bulls (14-13-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Montreal Impact (11-17-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Impact face the New York Red Bulls in conference play.

The Impact are 6-11-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal is 3-1-1 when it scores at least three goals.

The Red Bulls are 9-8-4 in Eastern Conference games. New York is second in the Eastern Conference drawing 182 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saphir Taider has nine goals and six assists for Montreal. Lassi Lappalainen has five goals over the past 10 games for the Impact.

Daniel Royer has 11 goals and six assists for New York. Kaku has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 2-6-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

New York: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.5 assists, 5.5 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Anthony Jackson-Hamel (injured), Ken Krolicki (injured), Daniel Kinumbe (injured).

New York: Amro Tarek (injured), Florian Valot (injured), Brian White (injured).

