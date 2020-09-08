Toronto FC is 3-2-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Alejandro Pozuelo leads the Eastern Conference with three assists. Toronto FC has seven assists.
The teams match up Wednesday for the fourth time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 1-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Urruti has three goals this season for Montreal. Romell Quioto has two goals in six games for the Impact.
Pozuelo has three goals and three assists for Toronto FC. Pablo Piatti has two goals in six games for Toronto FC.
SEASON SO FAR: Montreal: Averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
Toronto FC: Averaging 1.7 goals, 0.7 assists, 6.9 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Rudy Camacho, Ballou Tabla (injured), Steeven Issa Saba (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).
Toronto FC: Michael Bradley (injured), Patrick Mullins (injured), Richie Laryea (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
