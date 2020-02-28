Central defender Rudy Camacho injured a knee last week.
“We need to adapt quickly and battle with what we have left,” Impact coach Thierry Henry said.
Montreal advanced on away goals following the 0-0 draw and plays the Honduran club Olimpia in the quarterfinals. The Impact open their Major League Soccer season at home Saturday against New England.
___
More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.