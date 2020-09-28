Vancouver has struggled to keep goalkeepers healthy this season. Maxime Crepeau has returned to practice after suffering a fractured thumb at the MLS is Back tournament in July. The injury forced the club to call on 21-year-old Thomas Hasal, who appeared in nine games before he was injured in the Whitecaps’ win over Real Salt Lake last week.
The Whitecaps announced Monday that Hasal will be out indefinitely with a concussion and a stress fracture to his left tibia.
