The club replaced the Impact’s shield logo with a round black badge rimmed with blue and featuring a grey snowflake. Designer Justin Kingsley said the creative team wanted to hearken back to the 1976 Montreal Olympics and Expo 67.
The team also has a new slogan: “droit devant (always forward).”
Montreal made its MLS debut in 2012.
