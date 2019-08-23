Montreal Impact (10-13-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (9-10-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lassi Lappalainen leads Montreal into a matchup with Toronto FC after scoring two goals against FC Dallas.

Toronto FC is 8-3-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto FC is fourth in the MLS drawing 153 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game.

The Impact are 6-8-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Montreal is last in the MLS with 86 shots on goal, averaging 3.2 per game.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Pozuelo has nine goals and five assists for Toronto FC. Jozy Altidore has five goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

Saphir Taider has nine goals and five assists for Montreal. Orji Okwonkwo has five goals over the past 10 games for the Impact.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto FC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Montreal: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, one assist, 3.5 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: None listed.

Montreal: Victor Cabrera (injured), Daniel Kinumbe (injured).

