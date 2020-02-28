The Revolution compiled an 11-11-12 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 8-5-4 in home matches. New England scored 50 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 58.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: None listed.
New England: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.