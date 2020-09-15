The Impact are 2-0-1 in road games. Montreal is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 40 shots on goal, averaging four per game.
The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 4-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Adnan leads Vancouver with two assists. has two goals over the last 10 games for the Whitecaps.
Saphir Taider has one goal and four assists for Montreal. has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games for the Impact.
LAST 10 GAMES: Vancouver: 3-7-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.7 assists, 2.8 shots on goal and three corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.
Montreal: 4-5-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Maxime Crepeau (injured), Janio Bikel (injured), Jasser Khemiri (injured), Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts (injured).
Montreal: Rudy Camacho, Ballou Tabla (injured), Steeven Issa Saba (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
