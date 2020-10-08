Ebobisse scored off a free kick that hit the crossbar and dropped into the net in the 23rd minute. Diego Valeri lofted his shot over the head of diving Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham in the 47th. Ebobisse capped the scoring with a goal in the 80th.
Julian Araujo scored his first goal of the season in the 34th minute for the Galaxy. Ethan Zubak added a goal in the 55th and Cristian Pavon another in the 70th.
