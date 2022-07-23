Moralez, Johnson's shut out help NYCFC beat Inter Miami 2-0

NEW YORK — Sean Johnson delivered a three-save shutout while Maxi Moralez scored in New York City FC’s 2-0 win over Inter Miami on Saturday.
Drake Callender saved three of the five shots he faced for Miami.
These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with NYCFC visiting Montreal while Miami hosts Cincinnati.
___
More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.