Juventus also said it has the option to extend the loan for another season through 2022 for another 10 million euros, after which it can purchase his full rights for 35 million euros.
Morata won two Serie A titles with Juventus in 2015 and 2016, and played together with new Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo for part of that stint.
