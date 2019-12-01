Everton had looked on course to earn a point and ease the pressure on Silva.

Richarlison gave the Toffees a first-half lead before Jamie Vardy’s 13th goal of the season leveled the game.

Leicester climbed back to second in the Premier League, eight points adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool.

Only two points above the drop zone and with Silva clinging on to his job, Everton now goes to Anfield for Wednesday’s derby with Liverpool.

