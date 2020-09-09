By Associated PressSeptember 9, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDTFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Lewis Morgan scored twice in the first half to help Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Wednesday night.Morgan opened the scoring for Miami (2-6-2 ) in the 28th, Eric Remedi countered for Atlanta (3-5-2) in the 33rd, and Morgan connected again in the 38th.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightMiami goalkeeper Lewis Morgan held off Atlanta in the second half.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy