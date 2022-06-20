Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd joins West Ham from Rennes

LONDON — Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd joined West Ham from French club Rennes for a reported fee of 30 million pounds ($36.7 million) on Monday.
“I was really excited when I heard about West Ham United’s interest,” Aguerd said. “When I heard about it, I knew I needed to go to the Premier League, because it’s a dream for every player.”
Aguerd was at Dijon in France before moving to Rennes in 2020. He has played 25 times for Morocco and is set to play at the World Cup in Qatar.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports