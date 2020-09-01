The Sounders put together a 16-10-8 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 11-2-4 in home games. Seattle scored 64 goals last season, averaging 1.7 per game.
The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Douglas Martinez (injured), Christopher Garcia (injured).
Seattle: Trey Muse (injured), Shandon Hopeau (injured), Danny Leyva (injured).
