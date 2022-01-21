U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announced a 28-man group that will report to Columbus, Ohio, ahead of the Jan. 27 match against El Salvador, including 13 who have been training in Phoenix. The Americans play Canada on Jan. 30 at Hamilton, Ontario, and host Honduras three days later at St. Paul, Minnesota, a tight schedule in frigid weather that is likely to cause Berhalter to make significant rotation in his lineup.