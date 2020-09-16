The last hat trick for Dallas was from Barrios on July 28, 2018, at Sporting Kansas City.
Dallas (4-2-4) has won its last four home games against Colorado (3-4-4), making its series record 25-8-6 at Toyota Stadium.
Franco Jara headed in a corner kick in the opening minutes of the second half for a 2-0 lead. Colorado got on the board in the 63rd when Andre Shinyashiki, the 2019 MLS rookie of the year, sent it in from distance for his first goal of the season.
