Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was withdrawn at halftime with another ankle problem, and Callum Hudson-Odoi came on. The winger had an almost immediate impact, with his ball into the box forcing Danny Ings to bring down Mount, who converted the penalty in the 54th minute.
Chelsea is fourth in the standings and Southampton is 13th.
