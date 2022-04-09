Mount, Werner doubles as Chelsea routs Southampton 6-0

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Chelsea consigned Southampton to its latest humiliating defeat in the Premier League, with the 6-0 thrashing on Saturday proving good shooting practice ahead of a must-win Champions League in midweek.
Southampton has been beaten 9-0 in each of the past two seasons and a similar scoreline looked likely when Mount scored Chelsea’s sixth goal in the 54th minute.
The visitors stepped off the pace in the final half-hour, though, perhaps saving some energy before the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Madrid won the first leg 3-1 at Stamford Bridge and Thomas Tuchel took the opportunity to withdraw Havertz, Thiago Silva and Mount early.
It could easily have been a heavier loss for Southampton, with Werner striking the goal frame on three occasions in the first half.
Chelsea consolidated third place in the league and moved 10 points behind second-place Liverpool.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports