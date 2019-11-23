Everton’s Marco Silva is another manager who could be facing dismissal after his team lost 2-0 at home to Norwich, which started the game in last place.

Liverpool maintained its eight-point lead by beating Crystal Palace 2-1 for its 12th win in 13 matches this campaign. Like many times this season, the victory was sealed in the final minutes with Roberto Firmino grabbing the winner in the 85th.

Leicester stayed second after a 2-0 win at Brighton, with Jamie Vardy scoring for the fifth straight league game through a retaken penalty because of encroachment by Brighton players.

In other results, Wolverhampton Wanderers beat 10-man Bournemouth 2-1 and Burnley won 3-0 at Watford, which returns to the bottom of the standings.

Manchester City hosts Chelsea in the late game between the teams in fourth and third place, respectively.

