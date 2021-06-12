West Ham set club records with 19 wins and 65 points in the Premier League era.
Moyes has said he hopes to add Jesse Lingard permanently following the end of the forward’s successful loan spell from Manchester United.
Moyes returned to the east London club in December 2019 on an 18-month contract, replacing Manuel Pellegrini with the team just above the relegation zone.
In a seven-month spell in 2017-18, Moyes had helped the Hammers avoid relegation but was passed over for Pellegrini afterward.
The former Everton and Manchester United manager ranks fourth all-time in Premier League matches coached with 583, behind only Arsène Wenger, Alex Ferguson and former West Ham manager Harry Redknapp, the team said.
