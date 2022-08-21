Mukhtar powers Nashville to 4-0 victory over Dallas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hany Mukhtar scored twice in the first half and Nashville SC rolled to a 4-0 victory over FC Dallas on Sunday.

It took Mukhtar just five minutes to find the net for the first time. Jacob Shaffelburg stretched the lead to 2-0 with a goal — his first of the season — in the 26th minute and Mukhtar notched his brace in the 33rd to send Nashville (9-9-9) into halftime with a 3-0 lead.