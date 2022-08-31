The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Mukhtar hat trick for 19 goals, Nashville tops Rapids 4-1

August 31, 2022 at 11:26 p.m. EDT
Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar celebrates his third goal as Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough, left, watches during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hany Mukhtar scored three goals to tie Austin’s Sebastián Driussi for the Major League Soccer scoring lead with 19 goals and lead Nashville over the Colorado Rapids 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Mukhtar converted a penalty kick in the 29th minute after Lucas Esteves knocked over Randall Leal from behind in the penalty area. Mukhtar put Nashville ahead 2-1 in the 54th and capped the scoring in the 75th.

It was Mukhtar’s second MLS hat trick after a three-goal game against Chicago on July 17 last year.

Jacob Shaffelburg scored in the 61st minute for Nashville (11-9-9).

Gyasi Zardes tied the score for the Rapids (8-12-8) in the 35th minute with his ninth league goal this season.

Up next for Nashville is a matchup Saturday against Austin at home, while the Rapids visit D.C. United on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

