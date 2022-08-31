Mukhtar hat trick for 19 goals, Nashville tops Rapids 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hany Mukhtar scored three goals to tie Austin’s Sebastián Driussi for the Major League Soccer scoring lead with 19 goals and lead Nashville over the Colorado Rapids 4-1 on Wednesday night.
It was Mukhtar’s second MLS hat trick after a three-goal game against Chicago on July 17 last year.
Jacob Shaffelburg scored in the 61st minute for Nashville (11-9-9).
Gyasi Zardes tied the score for the Rapids (8-12-8) in the 35th minute with his ninth league goal this season.
Up next for Nashville is a matchup Saturday against Austin at home, while the Rapids visit D.C. United on Sunday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.