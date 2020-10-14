Darwin Quintero, who leads Houston with six goals, scored in the 75th minute.
Nashville’s Jhonder Cadiz made his MLS debut in the 70th minute, and nearly got his first goal several minutes in by going one-on-one with Maric.
Joe Willis made five saves for Nashville, which has allowed just nine goals in its last 11 games.
Maric finished with four saves.
