Union’s late 1-0 win ended with Amiri angrily approaching Union midfielder Florian Hübner and pointing his finger in Hübner’s face after the final whistle. Union coach Urs Fischer attempted to console the furious Amiri.
Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah told broadcaster DAZN that Amiri was abused by an opponent who used a racially charged term referring to the Germany midfielder’s Afghan background.
“It doesn’t belong on the football pitch, no matter how emotional things get,” Tah said. “It’s the most bitter part of the evening. I hope there are consequences.”
Fischer missed the incident.
“I heard there were words on the pitch that have no place on the pitch,” Fischer said.
Neither Amiri nor Tah referred to the Union player by name.
